Fighting For Fletcher: Local businesses come together to help boy fighting rare disease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of East Tennessee businesses came together over the weekend to help a local boy battling a rare disease.

4-year-old Fletcher Henry has been diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome. It’s an ultra-rare genetic disorder that’s often likened to childhood Alzheimer’s.

There is currently no cure for the disease, but over the weekend, local businesses held a fundraiser to donate money to the MPS Society, which is helping fund clinical trials in hope of finding a cure.

Fletcher and his family were at The Donut Shop along North Broadway on Saturday, one of the businesses that took part in the fundraiser.

Mahalo Coffee Roasters in Powell, and Henry’s Baker and Deli in Corryton also participated in the event, donating their proceeds to the MPS Society as well.

