Fighting Knoxville gun violence: City explains how they plan to use $1M in emergency funds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city and its partners are explaining what $1 million in emergency funding to combat a recent rise in gun violence will be used for.

The idea is to offer resources in several hotspots in the city to curb the violence.

“We want to revolve around group violence reduction strategies, these are sometimes called operation cease-fires or call-ins,” Erin Gill, deputy to the city mayor, said. “We also want to work on street outreach programs, trained conflict mediators, we want to support and resource hospital-based violence intervention.”

The money for these programs was set to be part of the next budget cycle but Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says it couldn’t wait.

“We see pockets of gun violence happening in other places throughout the city. This work is really oriented to get in front of those conflicts where we see those hotspots,” Gill said.

The city says right now these program plans are still in the development stages and community input is welcome.

“It is all hands on deck. It’s all hands on deck, as we move forward with this work. We are going to highly be dependent on collaborations with these communities, and those community conversations because a lot of times those answers rely on the community,” community engagement manager Kathy Mack said.

The city says that these new programs will begin soon but getting results will take time.