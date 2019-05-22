Final phase of Five Points revitalization project begins Video Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation is breaking ground on dozens of brand new affordable housing units Wednesday.

This kicks off the final phase of the five points revitalization project to replace the old Walter P. Taylor homes.

This latest phase of the project is a 31 building, 82-unit complex in East Knoxville at the corner of Kenner Avenue and McConnell Street.

Today crews will begin construction.

Crews broke ground on five points phase three last May. It is set to open sometime this summer.