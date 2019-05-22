BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

'Violent tornado' touches down in Missouri capital

Local News

Final phase of Five Points revitalization project begins

Posted: May 22, 2019 11:02 AM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 05:39 PM EDT

Final phase of Five Points revitalization project begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation is breaking ground on dozens of brand new affordable housing units Wednesday.

This kicks off the final phase of the five points revitalization project to replace the old Walter P. Taylor homes.

This latest phase of the project is a 31 building, 82-unit complex in East Knoxville at the corner of Kenner Avenue and McConnell Street.

Today crews will begin construction.

Crews broke ground on five points phase three last May. It is set to open sometime this summer.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center