Final weekend for Christmas in the Cave event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This is the final weekend of the season to take advantage of Christmas in the Cave at the Historic Cherokee Caverns.

Visitors can bring the family and stroll through the underground winter wonderland, as the cave is decorated with Christmas trees and lights along with holiday music resounding in the space.

In addition to the beautiful cave geology, visitors can get a photo with Old St. Nick and other Christmas characters.

The price per ticket is $12.

To ensure visitors’ safety and wellbeing during this time, masks are required and you’re asked to respect social distancing outside and inside the cave.

The Historic Cherokee Caverns are located at 8524 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931.