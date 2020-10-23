Final weekend of BOO! at the Zoo sells out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you were waiting to go this weekend to BOO! at the Zoo, you might be out of luck.

The final weekend of this year’s event is sold out.

“We are very appreciative for the enthusiasm for our 34th annual BOO! at the Zoo,” Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville, said. “This is one of our most important annual fundraisers and every ticket sold goes directly to support the care and well-being of the animals at Zoo Knoxville.”

