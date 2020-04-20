Finance Director: Knox County’s sales tax projections between $7-18 million shortfall for fiscal year

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announces furloughs of county workers due to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, April 17, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s Finance Director said Monday the county’s sales tax projections would result between $7-18 million shortfall for this fiscal year.

The director, Chris Caldwell said that the worst-case forecast would be sales tax collections of 90% for March, 50% for April, 50% for May and 55% for June.

Caldwell said this would result in a shortfall of $18 million.

The county is working to identify departments/employees for furloughs and expect to have more information on Thursday.

On Friday, county officials announced the furloughs, saying county employees will officially start what’s technically classified as an eight-week furlough on May 9 but will continue working – and be paid – through May 8 to give county Human Resources time to file unemployment paperwork.

WATE 6 On Your Side was also told Monday that the funding for Zoo Knoxville is not in jeopardy, as that funding came from the county’s hotel/motel fund.

Last year, the Knox County Commission approved a $853 million budget. Knox County commissioners gave approval to the first budget of Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ administration. The more than $853 million budget passed by a unanimous vote of 11-0. The 2019-2020 budget was a total of $853,131,710 with no tax increases.

