KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As fall begins, leaves are beginning to fall and many cities will begin picking up fallen leaves.

Maryville and Sevierville will begin collecting fallen leaves in October, Knoxville and Oak Ridge‘s pick-up starting in November. In Gatlingburg, leaf pick can be scheduled throughout the fall.

Requirments Loose Leaf Pickup

Leaves should be close to the curb, and outside of fenced areas

Rocks, sticks, branches and other debris should be removed

Leaves should not be placed on the street to avoid clogging storm drains

Maryville

Maryville’s collection begins on Friday, October 15. Leaf pickup operates on the same schedule as brush and junk collection. Each zone will have one pickup per month, and the final pickup opportunity will be on January 2. The city will also have an additional leaf pickup in the spring. For more information visit www.maryvillegov.com or call 273-3302.

Sevierville

Leaf collection will run from Oct. 18 to Jan 28, 2022, in Sevierville. Residents can choose between bagger leaf collection or vacuum leaf (loose leaf) collection. The Public Works Department will collect bagged leaves, along with other bagged yard waste, during bulk rubbish/junk collection on a bi-weekly basis. For vacuum leaf collection, the department will vacuum loss leaves every two weeks. If you have any questions about leaf collection, contact the Public Works Department at 429-4567.

Knoxville

In Knoxville, leaf collection begins in November and runs through February. During this time, the normal two-week brush schedule is suspended and all Service Department resources concentrate on collecting leaves. To find when pickup will take place on our street, click here For any additional information, call 311 or 865-215-4311

Oak Ridge

Leaf pickup begins the week of Thanksgiving in Oak Ridge. Leaves inside plastic bags will also be pick up at the curb along with loose leaves. To find more about leaf pickup, visit hoakridgetn.gov//Annual-Pick-Up-Programs.

Gatlinburg

In Gatlinburg, leaf pickup, as well as brush and junk pickup, can be scheduled by calling the Street Department at (865) 430-1370. All brush, junk or leaves must be placed near the road, which can be easily accessed by Street Department employees.