Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is offering opportunities for free dental services for children and young adults throughout June.

KCHD’s School-Based Dental Program offers those ages 4-21 several services including education, screenings, sealants, and fluoride varnish at the Knox County Schools Welcome Center (535 Chickamauga Avenue).

“We all want to see our kids smile, which is why dental health is so important,” said Sarah Naill, dental hygienist with KCHD’s School-Based Dental Prevention Program. “Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in childhood, yet it is largely a preventable disease. Attending free events like this is an easy step to ensure a healthy smile for children.”

Appointments are from 9 a.m. to noon on June 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 865-215-5407. In addition, a Spanish interpreter will be there to assist.

The KCHD’s 2019 Community Health Assessment found that children with poor oral health miss more school and receive lower grades than those with better oral health. For adults, it found they are more likely to lose more school or work hours for urgent, unplanned dental visits.