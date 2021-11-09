KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several main roads and intersections in Oak Ridge will be impacted by The Secret City Half Marathon & 5K on Nov. 20. The city is expecting more than 750 runners and walkers to participate in the events.

The race officially starts at 9 a.m. but volunteers and race officials will begin race setup at 6 a.m. No roads will be closed for the race but drivers should expect some delays due to runners crossing streets on Melton Lake Dr. and Emory Valley Rd.

The Oak Ridge Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be directing and stopping traffic along the racecourse. Both the half marathon and 5K start and finish at the Melton Lake Peninsula.

The half marathon route:

South from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Dr. turning right onto Union Valley Rd. then right onto Illinois Ave.

Illinois Ave. merging right onto Lafayette Dr. then right onto Emory Valley Rd.

Emory Valley Rd. turning right onto Briarcliff Ave. then left onto S. Columbia Ave.

S. Columbia turning left back onto Emory Valley Rd. then right onto Briarcliff Ave.

Briarcliff Ave. merging right onto Laboratory Rd. then merging right onto the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Oak Ridge Turnpike turning right onto Fairbanks Rd. then left onto Warehouse Rd.

Warehouse Rd. turning right onto Melton Lake Dr. then left back into the Melton Lake peninsula.

The 5K route:

North from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Dr. turning right onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Immediate right into Elza Gate Park then back down Melton Lake Dr. greenway.