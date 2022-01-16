KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire has destroyed a home along Maryland Ave according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., KFD crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the structure. According to a release, crews attempted an initial interior attack but quickly had to pull back. The incident commander deemed the fire defensive only. In addition, the heave fire caused the structure to be a total loss.

KFD says that the home had been vacant and was not known to be recently occupied. No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Knoxville Fire Department arson investigators.