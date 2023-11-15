KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters safely extinguished a fire that broke out at a Knoxville hotel late Wednesday and displaced more than a dozen renters.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the Regency Inn on Magnolia Avenue where crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the hotel rooms. The fire was contained to one room, but heavy smoke made several other rooms uninhabitable.

No firefighters were injured. One occupant had a fall injury on the sidewalk after exiting the building.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Regency Inn on Nov. 15, 2023.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, 15-17 people were displaced as a result of the blaze. The Red Cross is working to provide assistance to renters.