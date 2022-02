KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire broke out at a boat dock before sunset Tuesday in Rutledge.

The fire at Gilmore Dock just off State Route 375 was extinguished around 8 p.m. according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. No one was hurt, Harville said. The extent of the damage to the dock on Cherokee Reservoir was unknown as of late Tuesday evening.

A fire broke out Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Gilmore Dock in Rutledge, Tennessee. Source: Steffany Dyer

An update to the story is expected Wednesday morning.