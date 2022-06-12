KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An iconic church in Chattanooga where Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached has been severely damaged by fire on Friday evening.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a famous city landmark on Friday. A caller spotted smoke at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga and called 911 at around 7 p.m.

Fire crews said there was heavy, black smoke coming from all four sides of the building, as well as the roof when they arrived at the Church. Firefighters found that the fire was in multiple locations between the first and third floor.

Everyone was eventually evacuated and more extensive measures had to be taken in order to keep the fire contained.

A “shelter in place” was soon issued for anyone living within five blocks of the church due to smoke hazards from the fire. All residents were asked to stay inside and close all of their windows and doors. By 2 a.m. the fire was contained and the “shelter in place” was lifted.

According to The Chattanooga Fire Department, the Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium were heavily damaged and parts of the structures were torn down so that firefighters could put out flames in multiple locations.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.