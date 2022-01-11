KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut entertainment venue Cotton Eyed Joe is expected to be closed for a few days following a fire on Tuesday.

Rural Metro Fire Department was called around 5 p.m. to the venue. When they arrived they found a fire had occurred in the ceiling of the business. The Joe’s fire sprinkler system had activated and minimized the fire damage to the building.

However, the property sustained water and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for Rural Metro said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental. The source appears to be electrical in nature.

Rural Metro firefighters put out a small fire Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Cotton Eyed Joe in Farragut.

