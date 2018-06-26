Fire crew responds to North Knoxville house fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a North Knoxville house fire Tuesday morning.

A WATE 6 On Your Side camera crew showed firefighters at the scene of a house fire at 112 West Oldham Avenue around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

KFD says nobody was home at the time of the fire. It is unclear if someone was living there and they found no pets.

The fire started in the kitchen.

Firefighters were seen dousing the fire from back deck and using a ladder to climb onto the roof above the front porch as smoke billowed the roof of the home.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update the details as they become available.