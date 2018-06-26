Fire crews battle blaze at Gatlinburg restaurant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Tracy Starker)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - Gatlinburg firefighters battled a fire at a Gatlinburg restaurant on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at Bones BBQ Joint on Historic Nature Trail around 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson says the Gatlinburg Fire Department found fire in the smoker/grill area at the back of the building, which eventually spread to the building itself.

Pigeon Forge crews were called in for mutual aid and the two fire departments were able to put out the fire. Officials say the dining room area was not involved in the fire, but does have smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.