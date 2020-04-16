Fire crews respond to Cumberland Co. clothing-optional lifestyle resort

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews with Cumberland County responded to a reported fire Wednesday at a clothing-optional adult lifestyle resort.

According to Cumberland County fire officials, the reported fire occurred at Pandora’s Forest Resort, located on Timberline Road, around 2:58 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the attic from a building located by a pool. Water was brought in from a nearby hydrant to fight the fire.

No injuries were reported.

