Fire crews respond to Cumberland Co. clothing-optional lifestyle resort

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews with Cumberland County responded to a reported fire Wednesday at a clothing-optional adult lifestyle resort.
According to Cumberland County fire officials, the reported fire occurred at Pandora’s Forest Resort, located on Timberline Road, around 2:58 p.m.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the attic from a building located by a pool. Water was brought in from a nearby hydrant to fight the fire.
No injuries were reported.
