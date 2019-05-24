Local News

Posted: May 23, 2019 09:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:18 PM EDT

Fire crews respond to KCDC site Montgomery Village Apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A fire was reported at the Montgomery Village Apartments Thursday night. Six fire units responded to the scene.

The call came in at 9:18 p.m., dispatch confirmed. Fire crews were still on the scene after 11 p.m. 

No visible flames were observed by WATE 6 On Your Side crew; however, a few units appeared to be damaged. 

The South Knoxville apartment complex located on Daylily Drive is a Knoxville's Community Development Corporation (KCDC) site. 

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this breaking news story and will update when additional details are made available. 

 

