Fire crews respond to KCDC site Montgomery Village Apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A fire was reported at the Montgomery Village Apartments Thursday night. Six fire units responded to the scene.
The call came in at 9:18 p.m., dispatch confirmed. Fire crews were still on the scene after 11 p.m.
No visible flames were observed by WATE 6 On Your Side crew; however, a few units appeared to be damaged.
The South Knoxville apartment complex located on Daylily Drive is a Knoxville's Community Development Corporation (KCDC) site.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this breaking news story and will update when additional details are made available.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
