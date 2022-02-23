KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro firefighters battled bad weather conditions to put out a fire late Tuesday in North Knox County.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Rural Metro fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of East Raccoon Valley Drive. When crews arrived they found a fire in a second-story apartment above a large commercial garage.

Rural Metro firefighters put out a fire late Tuesday, Feb. 22, on East Raccoon Valley Drive.

One occupant had already evacuated the apartment before firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished and the damage was contained to the apartment area. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.