Fire damages cars at Kingston Pike dealership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire broke out just after noon on Tuesday at a car dealership on Kingston Pike.
Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of multiple cars on fire in the back lot of Harper Infiniti, 9737 Kingston Pike. Upon arrival, crews discovered at least two vehicles on fire.
As many as 5 or 6 vehicles could have sustained varying levels of damage, Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said. No injuries were reported.
No other details were given.
