Fire damages cars at Kingston Pike dealership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire broke out just after noon on Tuesday at a car dealership on Kingston Pike.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of multiple cars on fire in the back lot of Harper Infiniti, 9737 Kingston Pike. Upon arrival, crews discovered at least two vehicles on fire.

As many as 5 or 6 vehicles could have sustained varying levels of damage, Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said. No injuries were reported.

No other details were given.

The damage to two cars is shown following a fire Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Harper Infiniti on Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

