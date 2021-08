CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Like most of us, Clinton mom Julia Short has been seeing devastating images from Hurricane Ida online and on television.

"I see a bunch of posts on Facebook about people who were needing to get rescued and people who were stuck in their homes, and it just made me worry. So on my way to taking my kids to school, I sat there and I imagined what if those were my kids. What if it was me and we were stuck in a house, what if it was us in that situation?" Short said.