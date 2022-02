KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cleaning agent left on a hot stove caused substantial damage to a West Knox County apartment’s kitchen.

Rural Metro Fire was called around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 8700 block of Gleason Drive. When firefighters arrived they found the apartment filled with smoke and a fire on the stove. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly before it spread to other apartments.

Rural Metro Fire put out a fire Wednesday, Feb. 9, at an apartment in the 8700 block of Gleason Drive. No injuries were reported.

