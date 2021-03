SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Forestry has elevated the fire danger in the region due to current dry conditions.

This, from a post by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, reminding anyone who wanted to burn brush piles to obtain a permit from local authorities before doing so.

If you’re looking to obtain a burn permit, visit www.burnsafetn.org or contact your local city/county fire department.