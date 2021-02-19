Fire destroys home on Rutledge Pike, dogs missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two dogs are missing following a fire Friday afternoon in East Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire Department was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 10000 block of Rutledge Pike to a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the center of a mobile home. The fire was quickly brought under control but the home suffered major damage, according to Rural Metro.

Two occupants were at home and had already evacuated the home prior to the fire department’s arrival. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is taking care of them. Two family dogs could not be located after the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.