KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are expected to be out late Thursday night and into Friday morning because of a house fire near Gettysvue Golf Course.

The multimillion-dollar home is a total loss. Three people were in the home at the time of the fire. All three and the family dog escaped without any injuries.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, first responders were called to a home in flames on Double Eagle Lane.

“When we got here, it had fire in the basement, the first floor, and the second floor,” said Rural Metro Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Devlin.

He said the fire spread quickly before the people who were in the home even noticed.

“We had some people on the golf course but it appears that we had a delay calling 911 because by the time we got here we had multiple reports of fire throughout the entire home,” Devlin said.

The home backs up to the golf course at Gettysvue. Golfers watched the house go up in flames.

“You could feel the heat everywhere,” said Matthew Mikulec, who was on the course at the time. “Ashes were flying all over the entire neighborhood, especially the golf course too.”

Neighbors like Christina Raman, who has lived in the area for more than 13 years, said this is a close knit community.

“We got a text from our neighbors saying that the house was on fire and that they heard a loud boom,” Raman said. “The roads were all closed off and the fire trucks and ambulances, and they weren’t letting many people by. So it was about two hours after the fact that I got back here.”

Devlin said that under the right conditions, a fire can double in size literally every minute. That makes calling 911 as soon as possible extremely important.

“We’re just happy nobody got hurt,” Devlin said. “It was kind of a close call for the people who were home because there was a lot of fire when they found it.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.