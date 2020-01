WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – A rental cabin Sevier County was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning, according to the Wears Valley Fire Department.

The fire was off of Old Smoky Way and happened around 4:15 a.m.

No one was in the cabin at the time of the fire and no cause has been determined, the fire department said.

David J. Walls provided WATE 6 On Your Side drone video he shot of the fire scene.

LATEST STORIES: