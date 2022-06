KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire in Blount County destroyed a garage and the vehicles inside.

Fire Chief Doug McLanahan said the fire started in a garage on Murphy Meyers Road near Montvale Road. The fire then spread to the grass and created a brush fire.

McLanahan said the fire was quickly contained.

The garage had a few vehicles in it, including one that looked like a bulldozer. The vehicles and the garage were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.