KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire briefly displaced residents at a North Knoxville nursing home Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Knoxville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire alarm call before 7 p.m. to NHC Knoxville in the 800 block of Emerald Avenue. When KFD arrived they found a mattress on fire in a room occupied by two men and smoke coming from the building.

About 25 residents were briefly evacuated from the building.

No injuries were reported.

Before firefighters arrived the sprinkler system activated and helped to contain the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and assist in removing the smoke from the building.

KFD then began the process of allowing residents back into their rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.