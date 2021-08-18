Fire heavily damages North Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A late night fire on Tuesday inflicted heavy damages on a North Knox County home.

According to Rural Metro Fire spokesman Jeff Bagwell, firefighters were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the 7900 block of Morris Road. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the front of the home and extending into the attic. They were able to quickly get the fire under control and prevent it from spreading.

The home suffered severe smoke and heat damage. No one was injured as the occupants were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.