KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wears Valley Fire Department issued an evacuation order in the area of Parkside Resort just after 6 p.m. Thursday as they continued to battle a fire in the area.

The notice put on the fire department’s Facebook page says the brush fire is near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

“If you are in Parkside Resort or within a 1/2 mile radius of that area EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY,” the post reads.

Parkside Resort Operations manager Brandy Hanwell said the fire is on resort property and first responders have evacuated more than 200 people.

A shelter is being set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Viewer-submitted video shows a fire in the area of the Parkside Resort in Pigeon Forge.

Fires have been popping up across East Tennessee, including Sevier County, all week as a result of dry conditions.