OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen.

“Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.

According to a Facebook post, Gass recently announced his plans to open his own concept called Fire & Salt in his hometown, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The restaurant will have seasonal ingredients and Southern Appalachian food traditions for the community to enjoy.

“Fire & Salt uses local ingredients and heirloom recipes with a fresh and unique take to serve traditional East Tennessee dishes that create joy,” Gass said.

Gass is planning a Fall Supper Series that will give customers an early taste of the new restaurant. The event starts on Nov. 2 from 6:30-9 p.m., at 792 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The restaurant is planning to be open this fall.