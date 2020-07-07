Firefighters able to extinguish late-night North Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire early Tuesday morning without injuries in North Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call of a residential fire around 2:15 a.m. at 1500 Coker Avenue. When they arrived heavy flames were showing from a single-story, wood structure.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes and had extinguished any lingering hot spots within an hour of arrival. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

