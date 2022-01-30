PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday morning at 6:15, the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Fenway Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire coming from the residence. The fire was not the only issue they had to deal with according to Fire Chief Tony Watson, they encountered freezing temperatures while battling the flames.

The home was found to be unoccupied after a search for occupants according to Watson. The Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg, and Walden’s Creek Fire Departments worked to extinguish the fire. The Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pigeon Forge Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.