KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro firefighters have extinguished a fire that burned down a multimillion dollar home in West Knoxville near Gettysvue Polo, Golf and Country Club.

No injuries were reported, a Rural Metro spokesperson said. The call for help came in about 2 p.m. By 4 p.m. the home had collapsed due to significant damage.

Firefighters are at a home in the 9000 block of Double Eagle Lane, the spokesman said. A video posted on social media showed a multilevel home adjacent to a golf course in flames.







