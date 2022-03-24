KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say a small fire near the park headquarters has been put out. A downed power line along Park Headquarters Road in the national park is being blamed for the 1.5-acre fire Thursday afternoon.

Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg firefighters responded around 2 p.m. after park staff members were notified of the fire between the ranger station and park maintenance yard. Firefighters had the fire contained in an hour.

Firefighters from the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg fire departments, as well as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, put out a fire near park headquarters Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Firefighters from the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg fire departments, as well as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, put out a fire near park headquarters Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The road near the fire site and the Gatlinburg Trail are temporarily closed to visitors, while fire crews continue to monitor the site and Sevier County Electric restores the power line. A park engine crew will continue to monitor the site overnight.