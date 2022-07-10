KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire that happened in a residence hall at Knoxville College early morning Sunday, July 10.

KFD said they reported that at 12:32 a.m. there was a fire on the second floor of a residence hall, located at 901 Knoxville College Dr.

KFD initial companies were quickly able to access the building and extinguish the fire, according to the news release.

The reports state that there were no injuries to anyone or the firefighters. There was also no one inside of the building when KFD arrived.

KFD added that there were “no utilities supplying the structure.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigators are working on the case.