KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 7:39 p.m., the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the area of Piney Grove Church Road and Falling Leaves Circle causing heavy, black smoke.

Upon arriving, crews began searching for the source of the smoke and a small outside fire was discovered and extinguished. However, it was quickly found this was not the source of the heavy smoke.

The first arriving engine company and the chief officer discovered a fire coming from the Piney Grove condominiums on Piney Grove Church Road according to KFD. Firefighters had to force their way into an apartment before putting out the fire.

KFD reports that one upstairs bedroom suffered heavy fire damage and the downstairs had moderate smoke damage and severe water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the family and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was accidental due to misuse of electronic equipment according to KFD.

KFD adds that the outside fire found while searching for the cause of the smoke is illegal as there is a burn ban in Knox County. In addition, bond fires are always illegal in the City of Knoxville.

Finally, KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said a closed door during the apartment fire lead to the front master bedroom having little to no damage. “Simply closing a door can result in as much as 1000 degrees difference in temperatures between the fire room and the room behind a closed door,” wrote Wilbanks.