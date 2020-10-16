Firefighters put out North Knoxville residential fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KFD Knoxville Fire Department_VO image_WATE_1557891401073.JPG.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The residents of a North Knoxville home are safe after Friday morning fire.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded just after 7:45 to the 2500 block of Buffat Mill Road. Upon arrival firefighters found the residents outside.

The homeowner said she smelled something electrical burning and called 911. Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the front bedroom. KFD said that extension cords were leading out from the flame’s point of origin.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter