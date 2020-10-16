KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The residents of a North Knoxville home are safe after Friday morning fire.
The Knoxville Fire Department responded just after 7:45 to the 2500 block of Buffat Mill Road. Upon arrival firefighters found the residents outside.
The homeowner said she smelled something electrical burning and called 911. Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the front bedroom. KFD said that extension cords were leading out from the flame’s point of origin.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
LATEST STORIES
- Firefighters put out North Knoxville residential fire
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports two new deaths, hospitalizations rise
- President Trump tweets fake Twitter sabotage story
- ‘Somebody ripped my heart out’: Florida teacher laid off by Disney worries about other cast members
- Florida teacher leaves day job, transforms bus into mobile classroom for families in need