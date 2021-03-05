Firefighters respond to forest fire in Anderson County

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — Wildland firefighters from multiple counties were on the scene of a 30-acre forest fire in Anderson County Friday night, according to U.S. Forest Service dispatch.

The forest fire was located west of downtown Rocky Top.

Nathan Waters with the U.S. Forest Service said late Friday that no buildings or homes were threatened from the fire. Forestry crews from Knox, Campbell and Anderson counties responded to the fire.

Waters also encouraged people to use caution while they are out and to put out campfires when you leave, etc.

Information about the fire on the state’s wildland fire website states the fire was 70% contained just after 10 p.m.

This is a developing story.