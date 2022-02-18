PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An aggressive brush fire burned through Pigeon Forge on Thursday, bringing hundreds of first responders to the mountains.

City of Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson estimates around 100 first responders who came to help contain the fire, most of whom were volunteers.

“We are very aggressive and community oriented, in this community. The fire doesn’t care if you are paid or volunteer, the victim doesn’t care if you are paid or volunteer. So we just all come together. National Park Service, local, state, county, they all work together for the betterment of our community. That’s something I’m very proud to be a part of.”

Watson said when fire crews arrived, about 15 acres were on fire. It reached around 45 acres before it was fully contained.

“We knew that we had winds up to 80 miles an hour in the area and we had gusts up to 15, so we had very chaotic, extreme fire conditions up there, fire blowing around, so we knew we had to act quickly for the safety of our visitors and our residents up there,” Watson said Friday.

Watson expressed his thanks for the responders who helped with the fire.

“They serve their community well, I can’t say enough for those folks in the community that supported us through this operation.”