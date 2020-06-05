Firehouse Subs hiring 60 in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firehouse Subs is hiring 60 crew member and shift leader positions across its 25 restaurants in the Knoxville area. The fast-casual sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurant to apply.
Firehouse Subs Knoxville restaurants that are hiring include:
- 1708 W. Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN – (865) 673-0864
- 8853 Town & Country Circle, Knoxville, TN – (865) 531-2303
- 1143 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite 109, Oak Ridge, TN – (865) 483-0866
- 5226 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN – (865) 357-9866
- 2431 Callahan Drive, Knoxville, TN – (865) 947-3473
- 128 Buckingham Drive, Knoxville, TN – (865) 212-5507
- 419 S. Washington St., Maryville, TN – (865) 980-3332
- 603 E. Emory Road, Powell, TN – (865) 859-0447
- 10728 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, TN – (865) 692-1946
- 209 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville, TN – (865) 365-1173
- 119 Brooklawn St., Farragut, TN – (865) 966-3473
- 2726 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN – (865) 365-1099
- 4419 Western Ave. #101, Knoxville, TN – (865) 200-8681
- 149 Kelsey Lane, Suite 101, Lenoir City, TN – (865) 816-6600
- 140 Hatfield Drive, Suite 3, Morristown, TN – (423) 839-2354
- 2217 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN – (865) 269-4094
- 7614 Chapman Highway #116, Knoxville, TN – (865) 951-0157
