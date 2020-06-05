1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: active Knox County cases drop below 100 Knox County teaching assistants, bus driver charged in assault of student with special needs
Live Now
Get the latest developing news in our midday newscast

Firehouse Subs hiring 60 in Knoxville area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firehouse Subs is hiring 60 crew member and shift leader positions across its 25 restaurants in the Knoxville area. The fast-casual sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurant to apply. 

Firehouse Subs Knoxville restaurants that are hiring include:

  • 1708 W. Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN – (865) 673-0864
  • 8853 Town & Country Circle, Knoxville, TN – (865) 531-2303
  • 1143 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite 109, Oak Ridge, TN – (865) 483-0866
  • 5226 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN – (865) 357-9866
  • 2431 Callahan Drive, Knoxville, TN – (865) 947-3473
  • 128 Buckingham Drive, Knoxville, TN – (865) 212-5507
  • 419 S. Washington St., Maryville, TN – (865) 980-3332
  • 603 E. Emory Road, Powell, TN – (865) 859-0447
  • 10728 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville, TN – (865) 692-1946
  • 209 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville, TN – (865) 365-1173
  • 119 Brooklawn St., Farragut, TN – (865) 966-3473
  • 2726 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN – (865) 365-1099
  • 4419 Western Ave. #101, Knoxville, TN – (865) 200-8681
  • 149 Kelsey Lane, Suite 101, Lenoir City, TN – (865) 816-6600
  • 140 Hatfield Drive, Suite 3, Morristown, TN – (423) 839-2354
  • 2217 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN – (865) 269-4094
  • 7614 Chapman Highway #116, Knoxville, TN – (865) 951-0157
  • 1708 W. Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN – (865) 673-0864
  • 5226 N. Broadway, Knoxville – (865) 357-9866
  • 2431 Callahan Dr., Knoxville, TN – (865) 947-3473
  • 603 E. Emory Rd., Powell, TN – (865) 859-0447
  • 4419 Western Ave. #101, Knoxville, TN – (865) 200-8681
  • 140 Hatfield Dr. Ste 3, Morristown, TN – (423) 839-2354
  • 2217 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN – (865) 269-4094
  • 7614 Chapman Hwy #116, Knoxville, TN – (865) 951-0157

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter