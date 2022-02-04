KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is in custody Friday after police say he set fires inside a North Knoxville bank. Knoxville Police and Fire department personnel are on scene at Regions Bank at 707 North Broadway, where extensive damage has been reported to the interior of the building.

As crews responded to a fire call just before 2 p.m., Knox County 911 was receiving reports of a male inside the building setting fires throughout the structure, according to Asst. Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks. Smoke was already billowing from the building when fire crews arrived on scene.

“The initial engine company was able to make quick entry and extinguish the fire,” Wilbanks said. A male was taken into custody at the scene and Wilbanks said charges of aggravated arson are pending.

A fire was put out Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, inside the Regions Bank in North Broadway. Source: Knoxville Fire Department

3 engine companies, 2 ladder companies, 1 rescue company, 2 battalion chiefs and 19 firefighters responded to the arson call. No injuries have been reported.