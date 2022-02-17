SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County was under a wind advisory and even high wind warnings in some higher elevations on Thursday.

High winds can cause dangerous conditions for both local electric companies and fire departments but there are steps you can take to keep your community safe.

TVA Spokesperson Jim Hopson said, “when you have high winds coming into an area that can cause trees or limbs to impact power lines and that’s generally what will cause power outages.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Sevier County Electric System have experience responding when high winds come through the East Tennessee area.

“We always have crews that are on call or working a second shift,” said Allen Robbins, the General Manager of Sevier County Electric. “So somebody’s working all the time.”

They work throughout the year to try to prevent downed power lines due to falling trees.

“One of the things local power companies and TVA do throughout the year is to try to cut back some of those dangerous trees that may be close to the power lines and that ultimately helps the reliability of the power systems and keeps your power on even when we have these types of severe weather events,” said Hopson.

They also have to deal with challenges beyond the wind. With advisory days, those challenges can create a domino effect.

“There have been some red flag days,” Robbins said. “We had an event last Friday where some large vehicle hooked a telecom line and snapped one of our poles which caused a small fire.”

Fires can spread quickly with high winds. Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to at least two small brushfires within just one hour Thursday. The department, along with others, is asking people not to do any outdoor burning on these windy days when there hasn’t been much rain.

If you’re not sure if it is safe to burn then check with your local fire department first. In Sevier County burn permits are not being issued during these conditions and the community is asked to refrain from any open burning.

Another word of advice is when power lines go down, just stay away and don’t try to get them off the road. Instead, call your local power company to let them know where the downed line is.