Fireworks on the Fourth: List of East Tennessee Independence Day celebrations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The COVID-19 is putting a damper on Fourth of July fireworks events this year but not all have been canceled.

Here is a list of known public fireworks celebrations throughout East Tennessee:

Alcoa

Alcoa’s Freedom Fest has been canceled, but not for COVID-19. Road construction near the Alcoa Duck Pond canceled the event.

Anderson County

Anderson County will be having a fireworks celebration. The show begins at 9:45 p.m. from Anderson County High School, 130 Maverick Circle. No one will be allowed on the school campus. The public is encouraged to practice social distancing during the show for those citizens who choose to watch the fireworks in person from any public area around or near the school.

Gatlinburg

The Midnight Parade on July Fourth in Gatlinburg was canceled due to the coronavirus, but there is a lot still happening for those planning to spend the holiday in the mountains.

The River Raft Regatta and the fireworks display will go on as planned. The fireworks display will be launched from the top of the Space Needle at 11 p.m. The unmanned floatable race begins at 10 a.m. at Christ in the Smokies bridge.

Greeneville

Greeneville’s annual downtown Fourth of July celebration will be spreading out this year to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a concert at Gosnell’s Stereo and Music. A second concert will begin at 7:30 at Hardin Park.

Finally, a caravan-style parade will lead to the fireworks show at Greeneville High School. A limited number of masks will be handed out and hand sanitizing stations will be put in place.

Huntsville

The Firemen’s Fourth parade will be at 8 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at the Huntsville mall. Some food and craft vendors will be on hand but the event will be smaller than in years past.

Kingston

Smokin’ the Water will not go on this year. City officials said they decided to cancel the annual Fourth of July celebration on the Kingston waterfront because of crowds, noting there would be no real way to enforce social distancing.

Knoxville

Knoxville is canceling this year’s Festival on the 4th celebration due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead the city is hosting “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue,” an alternative to the city’s traditional Fourth of July events. Neighbors are encouraged to decorate their houses, porches, lawns, mailboxes, driveways, and even their family members with a patriotic theme.

The city will invite people to drive through the participating neighborhoods to enjoy and celebrate all of the creative décor July 3-5. Judges and a caravan parade will also drive through the participating neighborhoods on July 4, between 1-4 p.m.

Lenior City

City leaders say the annual Fourth of July event Rockin’ The Docks event is still on. The 20th Rockin’ The Docks event is happening on Saturday, July 4.

Oak Ridge

The annual fireworks display at Alvin K. Bissell Park has been postponed for now due to “several challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pigeon Forge

The Independence Day fireworks display in Pigeon Forge will go ahead as scheduled but organizers have rescheduled a free concert. The annual fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The free Patriot Festival concert, headlined by country superstar Clint Black, has been rescheduled for July 3, 2021.

Smokies baseball

The Tennessee Smokies baseball team is hosting the East Tennessee High School Baseball League Senior Game and All-Star Game on Friday, July 3, at Smokies Stadium. A fireworks show will take place immediately following the conclusion of a packed day of baseball. Tickets start at $7.50 each and are good for both games. Full season ticket holders of the Smokies receive free admission.

Did we overlook your East Tennessee city’s fireworks event? Let us know.

