Fireworks safety tips ahead of Independence Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fireworks are a traditional part of Fourth of July celebrations, but they’re also dangerous explosives that need to be treated with caution.

Dennis Rowe with Priority Ambulance says fireworks cause millions of dollars in property damage and nearly 9,100 emergency room visits each year.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says a national average of 280 people are admitted daily to emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries during the month surrounding Independence Day.

Rowe says common factors in fireworks-related injuries are unsafe handling, being too close to the device and defects, including short fuses and overcharging.

Children under 15 are the most likely to be injured by fireworks, Rowe says, and should always be supervised by an adult.

He says the best piece of advice is to leave the fireworks to the pros, but if you do shoot fireworks yourself, make sure to buy them from reliable distributors, keep a bucket of water or hose nearby, don’t wear loose fitting clothing and never allow young children to play with fireworks.

