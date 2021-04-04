First Baptist Knoxville remembers lives lost to COVID-19, violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Easter Sunday, several churches and communities celebrate in many ways. First Baptist Church of Knoxville spent this weekend remembering the lives lost due to COVID-19.

Saturday night, people gathered to light candles and remember the lives lost due to the virus, and violence in Knox County.

Organizers say they used this part of Easter weekend to reflect on their lives, as the day before Easter Sunday is often known as Silent Saturday.

“We felt like it was really important to provide an opportunity for people to come and pray and to reflect on that loss, before Easter Sunday. The hope and the joy we feel that day, you’ve got to go through the cross first and the suffering represented in the cross.” Brent McDougal

More than 600 candles were lit during the event.