KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wait is almost over. Crumbl Cookies is set to open their first location in Knoxville.

Crumbl announced the opening of their first Knoxville store at 6672 Clinton Hwy, Suite 104. The grand opening is Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Crumbl Cookies is the latest craze and they definitely know how to keep cookie fans on their toes. Crumbl offers a rotating menu that changes every week, bringing you four to five different unique cookie flavors to try.

The business has expanded across the country since opening their first store in Logan, Utah in 2017. Crumbl Cookies now has over 300 locations in 36 states nationwide.

