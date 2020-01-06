First day of court for new Judge Kyle Hixson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday marked the first day of court sessions for the new Knox County Criminal Court Judge, Kyle Hixson.

Judge Kyle Hixson. (Photo: WATE)

Judge Hixson replaced Judge Bob McGee, who had held the position since 2008.

Hixson, who was sworn in on New Year’s Day, was appointed by Governor Bill Lee last month to fill the vacancy left by McGee’s retirement.

He becomes only the fifth judge to serve in the second division of criminal court since its creation in 1970.

