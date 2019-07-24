First day of school at Alcoa City Schools

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – For some students, summer is already over as Wednesday was their first day back to school.

Students in Alcoa City Schools headed back earlier than other systems, as they’re on a semi-year round schedule with just about two months for summer break, but, two weeks for fall, Christmas and spring breaks.

Now that students are back in the swing of things, teachers have a lot of excitement planned for students.

While the first day for students happened here in late July, they’re already nine weeks away from their next mini-vacation.

Other area schools will soon have students heading back: