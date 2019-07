Gatlinburg will host the first-ever Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference this weekend.

Several speakers all under one roof will talk all things Bigfoot. The event is headlined by Cliff Barackman from the Animal Planet show ‘Finding Bigfoot’.

The event will be Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Tickets start at $25 dollars.

Visit gatherupevents.com/smoky-mountain-bigfoot-conference for more information.